An accident occurred on the 23-kilometer part of the Galmaz-Gazimamed gas pipeline with a diameter of 720 millimeters, on Aug.7, at about 20:55, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, told Trend.

“The gas pipeline was put into operation in 1975. This gas pipeline operates within the internal distribution system and is not connected to other gas pipelines. The accident has been localized and the fire has almost been extinguished. The explosion didn’t cause any restrictions on gas supply throughout the country and no interruptions in gas supply are expected. All strategic facilities are supplied with gas,” he said.

(GMT - 23:38) An explosion has occurred on one of the gas pipelines of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Hajigabul, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at SOCAR, told Trend.

“This is one of our main gas pipelines, presumably a gas pipeline that is connected to the Galmaz underground storage facility. The explosion took place far from settlements. Therefore, there is no threat to the population and there are no victims either,” he said.

Ahmadov noted that the leadership of Gazexport, which operates SOCAR's pipelines, is at the site.

“The pipeline itself is already blocked, gas is no longer pumped to it. When the gas that remains in the pipe runs out, the fire will stop. The cause of the explosion is unknown at the moment. Presumably, the reason is corrosion, which led to a gas leak and, accordingly, an explosion,” he said.

