By Aisha Jabbarova

The spread of coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan has not halted social projects carried out in the country aimed at improving welfare of the residents.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation continues its charity projects to help vulnerable group of people, including war veterans and martyrs’ families.

The Foundation’s head, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has recently approved the project to construct houses for two Karabakh war martyrs’ families.

The houses will be given to family members of servicemen Adil Adilzade and Teymur Gasimov who lost their lives during April battles in 2016.

Mehriban Aliyeva quickly responded to “Zafar” Martyrs’ Families Support Union’s request to improve living conditions of the two martyrs’ families who live in Mingachevir.

She gave instructions to build a new private residence with all necessary household conditions to the martyrs' families. New individual houses will be built and handed over to the families of both martyrs as soon as possible, Azertag said.

Azerbaijan has provided houses to 7,600 families of martyrs to this date and this number is expected to reach 9,000 in 2020. President Ilham Aliyev earlier said that the government aims to provide housing to all families of martyrs within maximumum of two years.

The president stated on May 19 that social protection of the population is the Azerbaijani government’s priority and that the COVID-19 pandemic will not disrupt the implementation of the social programs in the country.

