By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Army’s peacekeepers have returned to Baku from Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defense reported on July 2.

These were the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army who were sent to Afghanistan on June 16, according to the rotation plan.

The group of the servicemen were serving within NATO-led “Resolute Support” mission.

It should be noted that the peacekeeping mission of the Azerbaijani Army in Afghanistan began on November 20, 2002.

Earlier, on April 7, Azerbaijan Army officers who participated in the peacekeeping mission under the command of the UN Mission (UNMISS) in Juba, the capital of South Sudan returned to the country. Azerbaijan passed a decision on November 30, 2018, on the deployment of Azerbaijani servicemen in South Sudan as part of the UN peacekeeping mission.

The international military command highly appreciated the activities of the Azerbaijani servicemen who have participated in the UN Peacekeeping Mission since January 2019.

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews' staff journalist

