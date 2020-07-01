By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has allocated $300,000 to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees, local media reported with the reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 1.

The aid was allocated upon President Ilham Aliyev order in response to Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen’s request to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Palestine.

The need for humanitarian assistance to Palestine has arisen due to the spread and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan recently provided humanitarian aid to Yemen, as well sent medical supplies to Afghanistan and Iraq over COVID-19.

Azerbaijan has also made individual donations to the World Health Organization, and provided humanitarian assistance to 29 WHO member-countries, including $5 million to Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz