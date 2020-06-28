By Trend

During COVID-19 pandemic, such an opinion that 5G technology may cause a wider spread of this disease has been disseminated in the world, as well as in Azerbaijan, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend.

According to the source, 5G is the fifth generation of new internet technology. This technology envisages ultra-fast and uninterrupted internet data transfer.

"So, the radio frequencies which are used in 5G technology are in the non-ionized radio spectral range,” the source added. “The effect of ionizing radiation on human health is regularly explored by international institutions."

The source stressed that 5G technology will not be applied in Azerbaijan.

The fifth generation internet connection was previously tested in Azerbaijan’s Baku city for a short period of time as part of the Bakutel-2019 pilot project.

---