President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated a number of new projects in Tartar region, Azerbaijani presidential press-service reported on June 3.

Aliyev attended the opening of the State Symbols Museum in Tartar, where he was informed about the exhibits demonstrated in the museum.

The president also inaugurated Tartar Olymic Sports Complex where he met a number of sportsmen.

Furthermore, Aliyev attended the opening of the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV 'Tartar' power substation. Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Vugar Ahmadov informed the president about the power substation.

During the same visit, Aliyev also inaugurated the newly-renovated Buruc-Gulabatlı-Xoruzlu-Kabirli-Bayandurlu-Qaradaghlı road in Tartar.

