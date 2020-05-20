By Ayya Lmahamad

MP Fazil Mustafa has proposed resuming communication with Azerbaijan’s Naxcivan Autonomous Republic, during the parliamentary session held on May 19, local media reported.

Deputy Fazil Mustafa stressed that the communication with Nakhchivan has become a serious problem.

"Some people have found themselves in a bad situation. So I propose to resume communication with Nakhchivan urgently within 3-4 days. In a few days it is possible to reduce the number of flights. A complete cessation of communication with Nakhchivan may become a serious problem" he said.

In addition, deputy Siyavush Novruzov said Azerbaijan was dealing effectively with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Azerbaijan is one of the countries that suffered the least losses in the fight against coronavirus. It has allocated funds from the budget for the protection of citizens' health and economy. Quite a large sum has also been raised in the coronavirus fund,” Novruzov said. As of May 2, Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus has collected 113 million manat ($66 million).

Naxcivan is Azerbaijan’s exclave separated from the mainland Azerbaijan by Armenia. Naxcivan’s borders with Iran and Turkey have been closed since March due to the COVID-19.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan introduced special quarantine regime on March 24. The third stage of quarantine regime easing came into force in Azerbaijan on 18 May. However entry and exit into and out of the country is still prohibited (except for cargo transportation).

As As of May 20, Azerbaijan has registered 3.518 COVID-19 cases and 41 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 2.198.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz