By Trend

All cafes, restaurants, teahouses and public catering facilities operating in Azerbaijan's Baku, Sumqayit, Ganja and Lankaran cities, as well as in Absheron district are allowed to open starting from 00:00 (GMT+4) on May 18, Trend reports on May 15 with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

---

