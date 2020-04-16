By Trend

The sanitary-epidemiological situation in connection with coronavirus is under control in Azerbaijan thanks to the measures which have been taken in the country, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz