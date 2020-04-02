By Trend

A ceremony on providing assistance from China to Azerbaijan to support fight against coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has been held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 2, the ministry told Trend.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramiz Hasanov, Deputy Minister of Health Victor Gasimov and Chinese Ambassador in Azerbaijan Guo Min have made the remarks at the event.

During the event, Ramiz Hasanov noted that this event coincided with the 28-th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China, and in this regard congratulated all the participants.

The deputy minister noted that the existence of a political dialogue, based on mutual understanding and trust between Azerbaijan and China, is at the highest level.

Hasanov stressed that they support each other in issues of exceptional importance for both countries, including the issues of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the One-China Policy.

The active participation of Azerbaijan in the One Belt One Road initiative, initiated by China, has given impetus to the development of bilateral economic relations in the fields of trade, high technology, investment, agriculture and others in recent years, he added.

The deputy minister noted that during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic at the global level, solidarity between the nations of Azerbaijan and China has been demonstrated during these difficult days.

Hasanov noted that the Chinese test kits for detection of COVID-19 infection, provided to Azerbaijan, are an indicator of this friendship.

He has expressed gratitude to the Chinese people and the government for their support.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan has also shown solidarity to the Chinese people from the first days of the fight against the pandemic, providing material and moral support.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz