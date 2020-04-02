By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has signed a number of orders and commands to protect the health of the Azerbaijani Army amid coronavirus out break (COVID-19) and strictly monitors their implementation, head of the ministry’s Main Medical Department, Major General Natig Aliyev told local media on 27 March.

“The level of medical care in the Azerbaijan Army is at the highest level and nothing threatens the health of military personnel,” Aliyev said.

“As part of these activities, the Main Medical Department prepared and sent instructions to the military units and hospitals on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infection. Mobile field hospitals equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment are on alert, as are military medical teams. I note that the work of our department is carried out in an intensive mode and is fully coordinated with the activities of the Ministry of Health and the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units,” Aliyev said.

Measures to protect against infectious diseases in the Azerbaijan Army are carried out in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization. These measures include three areas: identification and assessment of possible risks, risk management and minimization of their consequences.

Information about each soldier who came to the hospital or first-aid post is immediately brought to the attention of the management, and parallel measures are taken for diagnosis and treatment.

Currently, all military units and institutions of the Ministry of Defense have been prepared for the activities under the serious anti-epidemic work, and they have been equipped with necessary equipment, medical staff has been provided with instructions. Personnel have been provided with individual protective tools (protective clothing, medical tasks, gloves and etc.). Hospitals and polyclinics have been equipped with doctors specialized in infection diseases.

Military units are equipped with a sufficient number of drugs and disinfectants, and a reserve has been created. The medical staff measures the temperature of each soldier three times a day, in order to strengthen their immune syste; vitamins and phytoncides are used, disinfection is carried out daily at checkpoints, in barracks, canteens and other crowded places. As part of the anti-epidemic measures, all military personnel and civilians arriving at checkpoints undergo a medical examination and thermometry. In the barracks, the ventilation mode is constantly observed, optimal indicators of temperature and humidity are provided. In addition, all trips and business trips are canceled.

