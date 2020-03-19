By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on March 20. Drizzle is expected in some places at night. North wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 °C at night, 9-12°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country’s regions. It will be foggy in some places. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be 2-6 °C at night, 10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will vary from 0 to 5 °C at night, 0-5 °C in the daytime.

