Two Karabakh war veterans who became disabled during the war in the early 1990s have received homes as the government has provided hundreds of veterans and martyr families with accommodation.

Idris Huseynov and Mais Mahmudov – both residents of northern Guba city - moved to their new homes on the eve of Novruz holiday on March 17.

Guba District Executive Power has built a new house for Huseynov and fundamentally renovated Mahmudov's house at the expense of internal resources.

Both war veterans had earlier addressed the head of the district executive authority earlier this year asking that their living conditions be improved. The construction and repair works, which began in January, were completed as soon as possible.

The one-storey apartment building for Idris Huseynov, a disabled person of the III group, is 90 square meters. The house consists of three rooms, balcony, kitchen and bathroom.

The head of the Guba District Executive Power, Ziyaddin Aliyev, was a guest of Karabakh war veterans who moved to their new homes.

During the visit, it was mentioned that one of the main directions of social policy in Azerbaijan is strengthening social protection of Karabakh war veterans, disabled people and families of martyrs.

Some 700 apartments and 800 individual homes will be provided to martyr families and war veterans this year.

Some 934 martyr families and war veterans were given apartment in 2019 and 1,500 more families are expected to be provided with housing, President Ilham Aliyev said while receiving Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev on March 16.

The president said that he has instructed to build more homes for martyr families and war veterans in the course of 2020.

Minister Babayev said during the meeting that families of martyrs and disabled war veterans will be provided with 800 individual homes in 52 districts.

