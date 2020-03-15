By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have had a telephone conversation today.

The heads of state exchanged information on the measures taken by the two countries to combat coronavirus infection.

The presidents agreed to temporarily suspend reciprocal visits of Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens by air and land at 00.00, March 15, 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The heads of state hailed the successful development of brotherly and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

