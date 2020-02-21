By Trend

As part of the Year of Volunteers 2020 declared in Azerbaijan, with organizational support of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), a meeting of volunteers of YAP was held, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of YAP Ali Ahmadov, YAP board, members of the YAP Political Council and youth.

At the beginning of the meeting, a video footage on the work done in Azerbaijan in connection with the volunteer movement was shown.

Further, Chairman of the YAP Youth Union Seymur Orujov made opening remarks. He spoke about the work carried out in the country in the direction of the development of the volunteer movement in recent years.

Orujov said that the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have done extensive work towards the development of volunteer activities in the country.

“The number of volunteers is already measured in hundreds of thousands. They played an invaluable role in the implementation of numerous international projects,” Orujov added.

During the event, the chairmen of youth associations of the YAP regional organizations spoke about volunteer activities, informed the participants in detail about projects implemented with the participation of volunteers.

Then a group of young members of YAP was awarded with diplomas for their active participation in the elections as volunteers.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz