By Trend

The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were successfully held in accordance with the international democratic standards, Observer from Germany’s Berlin city Onur Oguz Dellal said.

Dellal made the remark in Baku at the press-conference, Trend reports on Feb. 10.

“The parliamentary elections were held at the proper level, in accordance with the laws of the country,” the observer added.

“While observing the elections, no violations were revealed from both the members of the election commissions and voters,” the observer added.

Dellal, as the rest members of the delegation, in which he participated as an observer, visited several polling stations.

"The best conditions were created for voters, namely, for those in the polling station which we visited," the observer added.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections. The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

