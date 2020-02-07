By Trend

The delegation of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, headed by Chairman Fuad Muradov, which is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, met with Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (known as KSrelief) Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah Feb. 6, Trend reports referring to the state committee.

Having noted that it is his first visit to Saudi Arabia, Muradov expressed satisfaction with the visit to the country and stressed that the relations founded by Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev and King of Saudi Arabia Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have successfully developed thanks to the efforts of the heads of state of the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The meeting participants emphasized the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, expressed satisfaction with the development of ties in the field of economy, trade and tourism and noted the importance of strengthening cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

Having informed the Saudi side about the activities of the structure led by him, Muradov said that Azerbaijanis live in more than 50 countries of the world and easily integrate into local society. The committee chairman noted that various large-scale projects are being implemented for Azerbaijanis living abroad.

Muradov also informed the opposite side about the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the projects implemented by the Foundation in Azerbaijan and far beyond its borders, as well as about the international relations of the organization.

It was noted that Azerbaijanis living in Saudi Arabia mainly work in the healthcare sector and contribute to the development of the country where they live.

Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah informed that the supreme leadership of Saudi Arabia attaches particular importance to relations with Azerbaijan, and is ready to discuss the proposals of the Azerbaijani side in connection with the current state and development of bilateral cooperation.

Having informed the Azerbaijani delegation about the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah noted that the activities of the organization led by him cover different directions and the projects implemented by the Center serve to improve the well-being of not only Saudi Arabia, but the entire Muslim world.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on the development of cooperation between the two countries took place, and specific proposals were put forward.

