By Rasana Gasimova

The number of Azerbaijanis in Kazakhstan has increased tenfold, Deputy Chairman of Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK), Head of APK's Secretariat of the Executive Office of Kazakhstan’s President Zhanseit Tuimebayev said.

Tuimebayev made the remark following the meeting at Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora, which was held within the two-day visit of delegation of Kazakhstan's Assembly of People to Baku held on January 30-February 1.

The visit aimed to study the experience gained in working with the diaspora, interethnic relations between the relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and further strengthen further cooperation and business ties.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov noted the achievements of the both country’s leaders in the development of bilateral relations, which have a rich history and are developing dynamically every year. He also touched on the importance of bilateral relations within the framework of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.

Muradov informed the delegation about Azerbaijan’s successful diaspora policy, the large-scale projects and programs implemented in the country in recent years, as well as the goals outlined in the road map, emphasizing the importance of attracting Azerbaijanis living in Kazakhstan to new projects.

He noted that currently more than 200,000 Azerbaijanis live in Kazakhstan, adding that it is important to improve work with the Azerbaijani community in the country.

The parties exchanged views on the activities of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Kazakhstan, further strengthening of ties, and prospects for cooperation.

Zhanseit Tuimebayev highly appreciated the work done in this direction. He emphasized friendly, fraternal relations between the peoples of the two countries. He also spoke about the activities of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, the conditions created for communities of different peoples, and noted the importance of strengthening intercommunal relations.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov.

Note that The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan is a consultative and advisory body under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan responsible for the coordination of activities for the development and strengthening of inter-ethnic relations.

---

