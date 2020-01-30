By Trend

OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights' Election Observation Mission has published the interim report of the Election Observation Mission on the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9, Trend reports referring to OSCE.

Following an invitation from the government of Azerbaijan, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) established an Election Observation Mission (EOM) on Jan. 7.

The mission, led by Ambassador Peter Tejler, consists of a 12-member core team based in Baku and 26 long-term observers (LTOs) deployed on Jan. 14 across Azerbaijan. Mission members are drawn from 23 OSCE participating states. ODIHR has requested participating states to second 350 short-term observers to observe election day proceedings, including voting, counting and tabulation of results.

According to the report, the country's authorities stated to the ODIHR EOM that there is a political will to organize elections in a free and fair atmosphere.

"The authorities noted that the early parliamentary elections will take place in the context of an ongoing conflict with Armenia. It was stressed that the unresolved conflict has a number of negative implications on the country. The authorities stated that the situation complicates the administration of elections, in particular the organization of voting for large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs)," said the report.

