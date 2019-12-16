By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron peninsula on December 17.

Fog and drizzle will be observed in some places in the morning. Northwest wind will become mild in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-8 °C at night, 10-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7 °C at night and 12-14 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be above the norm 772 mm. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night, 60-65 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in the country's regions. However, rain is predicted in some mountainous areas.

Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will intensify occasionally in different places.

The temperature will be 1-6 °C at night, 10-14 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -1-4 °C at night, 6-11 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, mild north wind will be favorable for meteo- sensitive people.

