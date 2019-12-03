By Trend

The initiative of Azerbaijan’s ruling party to dissolve the parliament fits into the context of the reforms that are being carried out in Azerbaijan, a well-known Azerbaijani expert, professor of the Western Caspian University Fikret Sadikhov told Trend Dec. 2.

The political analyst noted that the reforms carried out in the socio-economic field are related to personnel reshuffle.

“Therefore, it is natural that these reforms cannot but affect the legislative body of our country, because the solution of many issues, including the adoption of important legislative acts, depends on the parliament,” Sadikhov said. “Second, in my opinion, this decision is related to the need to attract new young human resources so that they can take a fresh look at the ongoing processes of political and economic nature and contribute to the reform process."

The expert went on to say: "I think this is the case when representatives of the young generation, together with experienced and mature specialists, while forming organic synthesis, will solve many issues by adopting important legislative acts aimed at further improving the standard of living, and most importantly, at making Azerbaijan even more significant player, not only in the South Caucasus region, but also in general – in the system of international relations.”

The political analyst noted that Azerbaijan has recently become a serious political force, in terms of the role it plays in world politics.

“It is obvious that Azerbaijan has become a serious venue for holding major international meetings, because it is perceived as a stable state in which security is ensured,” Sadikhov added. “This factor increases the importance of our country before the world community and the world political elite. It was in Baku where such important events as the meeting of NATO and Russian military officials, the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Summit of World Religious Leaders were held and there are many such examples. All this speaks about the recognition of Azerbaijan’s merits in strengthening global cooperation and contributes to further strengthening the image of our country in the system of international relations.”

The Azerbaijani parliament has adopted an appeal to Azerbaijan's president on the parliament’s dissolution and holding early parliamentary elections.

During the plenary meeting of the parliament held on Dec. 2, deputy chairperson Bahar Muradova read out the draft decision of Azerbaijan’s parliament on appealing to President Ilham Aliyev on dissolving the parliament and calling early parliamentary elections.

The draft appeal was put to the vote and adopted by 99 votes.

The MPs representing the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) put forward the corresponding initiative at today's parliamentary meeting. The MPs explained their initiative with the reforms, which are being carried out in Azerbaijan and emphasized that it is important that these reforms cover the legislative branch.

After discussions, it was decided to appeal to the president of Azerbaijan with a request to dissolve the parliament and call early parliamentary elections.

Recently, a meeting of the YAP Political Council, as well as a meeting with MPs representing the party in the parliament, took place. At the meeting, the MPs representing the party were recommended to speak with an initiative to dissolve the parliament.

The last parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held on Nov. 1, 2015. The Azerbaijani parliament consists of 125 MPs who have been elected according to the majority system.

