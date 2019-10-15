By Trend

The 7th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) is starting today in Baku, Trend reports.

The summit will be held with the participation of leaders of Turkic-speaking states. For the first time, Uzbekistan is participating in the summit as a full member of the Turkic Council.

Moreover, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will also participate in the summit.

A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council was held in Baku on Oct. 14.

The Turkic Council was established on Oct.3, 2009 in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Its goal is the development of full cooperation between member states.

Since its establishment, six meetings of the council have been held.

---

