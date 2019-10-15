By Trend

Azerbaijan supports Turkey in connection with the operation in Syria, Azerbaijani President's Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remarks at the international media conference entitled "Development trends of global media: risks and opportunities" in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 14.

The official said that the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement on this issue.

"I commented on this issue,” Hasanov added. “Azerbaijan is close to Turkey, and supports and will support it in all right affairs, in all activities towards peace."

The official said that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey have solid foundation.

“Turkish great leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s statement “Azerbaijan’s sorrow is our sorrow, Azerbaijan’s joy is our joy” and the formula “One nation, two states” voiced by Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev serve today our unity in all spheres,” Hasanov said. “A single nation cannot have two [different] media. A single nation cannot have two diasporas. We must unite both the press and the diaspora. We must continue our joint resistance in the international sphere against the forces opposing us."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz