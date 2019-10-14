By Trend

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 7th Summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-speaking States.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz