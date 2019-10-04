By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on October 5. Mild south wind will blow.

In the Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 16-20 °C at night, 24-28 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will range from 16 to 18 °C at night and 25-27 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will within the norm of 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night and 55-65 percent during the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20 °C at night, 25-30 °C in the daytime. In mountains, the temperature will be 8-13 °C at night, 15-20 °Cin the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

