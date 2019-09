By Trend

Sports cars show and competitions will be held in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city with organizational support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Sept. 29, Trend reports citing the Federation Sept. 25.

More than 40 cars including “Volkicar” (mini race cars), kart race and drift cars, as well as sports cars, will participate in the event to be organized in the Heydar Aliyev Park Complex.

story will be updated

---

