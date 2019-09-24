By Trend

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov met with compatriots living in Turkey’s Istanbul city, Trend reports referring to the Committee.

Muradov said that he supports all Azerbaijanis living in Turkey and that the information about their deportation from Turkey is unfounded.

The members of numerous public organizations attended the meeting between Muradov and the Azerbaijanis living in Istanbul.

Muradov said that he would support Azerbaijanis who are implementing projects in Turkey’s various sectors.

“Some 21,000 Azerbaijani students are studying in Turkey and they will be further supported,” he said. "Turkey is the most popular country for Azerbaijani students to study abroad. They had some problems that we are trying to solve. The Committee has also acted in such spheres as recognition of diplomas and organization of joint events."

The work was carried out in connection with our compatriots who left for Turkey and lived there without documents in the 1990s, when it was a difficult period for Azerbaijan, Muradov stressed.

"The information about the deportation of Azerbaijanis from Turkey is groundless,” he added. “There are circles displeased with friendship between the two countries behind this news.”

“Armenia pursues its dirty policy in all spheres, one of which is the desire to undermine the Turkey-Azerbaijan relations,” he added. “We held a number of meetings at the level of the Foreign Ministry, the Migration Service and the Diaspora."

During the meeting, medals were awarded to the heirs of the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, who moved to Turkey after the Soviet occupation of Azerbaijan in 1920 and continued the struggle for independence.

