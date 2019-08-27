By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan will apply new system that will allow to provide a more accurate climate forecast by integration of the country's hydrometeorological monitoring system into a single network.

Azerbaijan launches doppler radar monitoring system, said Umayra Tagiyeva, Director of the National Hydrometeorology Department at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, at a presentation of the meteorological radar system created by the American company Baron within the framework of a program to create an integrated national hydrometeorological system.

Tagiyeva stressed that the introduction of this system will significantly improve the work of the National Hydrometeorology Department of Azerbaijan.

“Doppler radar system is widely used all over the world. This equipment allows to be more prepared for any climatic factors. The system improves the accuracy of short-term forecasts,” she said, adding that using this system, one can give alerts 2-4 hours immediately before the hydrometeorological event with indicating its exact location.

“So far, we have made forecasts covering the entire territory of Azerbaijan. Now, through this equipment, we can say exactly what processes are registered in all regions,” she noted.

Tagiyeva pointed out that the doppler radar system will be first installed in Shamakhi and Goygol regions. The radius of this system is 250 km.

She underlined that installation of two equipments is enough to ensure accuracy of forecasts.

“Later this system will be installed in five regions of the country. All this is done through public investment,” she added.

Brian Bellew, the representative of Baron, in turn, said that the system allows visualization of meteorological processes and the cloud system in 3D format.

“Other systems do not cope with this task. Two hours prior to the change in weather, the system can estimate how much rain may fall in a particular area. In addition, it works with automatic remote monitoring for 24 hours,” he noted.

Sergey Braille, Baron’s representative, stressed that in accordance with the agreement with the National Hydrometeorology Department, the system will be delivered to Azerbaijan by the end of the year.

In his words, the installation will be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

“The radius of the radar is 250 kilometers, and the height of the rainfall zone is six kilometers. When we say 250 kilometers, we also mean the sea. Therefore, this device can be installed at the beach,” he said, adding that it can even be installed at the border to see airflow from the neighboring countries.

Braille underlined that the device will be tested in Azerbaijan in September. Later, training will be organized for radar specialists and meteorologists to be able to read the radar data. “One of the trainings will be held to study real data after the system is commissioned.”

