By Trend

The Azerbaijani State Border Service showcased a new missile system at a military exhibition in Baku, Trend reports on Aug. 20.

The Igla-5 missile system is the latest model in the Igla ("Needle") missile system. The Igla-5 missile system has been equipped with a special guiding laser beam.

The missile complex is capable of destroying an aircraft at an altitude of 2,500 meters, a helicopter - at an altitude of 3,000 meters easily, while pursuing an object. While intercepting, the missile complex can destroy an airplane at an altitude of 2,000, while a helicopter – at an altitude of 2,500 meters.

In combat position, the rocket weighs 18.25 kg, while flight speed - 400-600 m/s.

