President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the People's Republic of China for a working visit to attend the second "One Belt One Road" international forum at the invitation of the Chairman of the country.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at Beijing International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Vice Foreign Minister of China Zhang Hanhui and other officials.

