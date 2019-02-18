By Laman Ismayilova

The Tourism Students Meetup project will be held at Caspian Business Hotel on February 23 at 12:30.

The project will bring together 400 students studies on tourism, Trend Life reported.

Tourism Students Meetup is the first and only platform for large scale students in Azerbaijan to specialize in tourism.

In this platform tourism students will get acquainted with a professional business environment, listen to professionals of tourism industry and their advices and examples, discuss and give their open questions.

Participation in Tourism Students Meetup is FREE, registration is required.

Only students studying tourism specialty may participate

Do not forget to bring your ID card and student card, otherwise you will not be allowed to enter the hall.

Read more:https://www.tourismstudentsmeetup.com/

Hurry up, only 400 students will be able to attend the event.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz