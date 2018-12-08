Trend:

Azerbaijan is very active in the field of human rights protection and fulfills its obligations arising from the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Trend reports citing UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai.

He was speaking Dec. 7 at the international conference “Ensuring equality is the main foundation of peace and sustainable development”.

He said that Azerbaijan complies with recommendations related to human rights, demonstrates respect for human rights, and also joined many international agreements.

The UN conducts regular work in the field of human rights protection, he noted, adding that however, the rights of many people are still being violated.

He said that human rights are reflected in the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

Human rights protectors are still being persecuted, he noted.

Eliminating poverty to ensure sustainable development is a step towards improving human rights, he added.

Azerbaijan achieved success in human rights protection, and regularly reports to the relevant structures, he said, noting that the UN supports Azerbaijan in this direction.