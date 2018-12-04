By Trend

The delegation headed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for Italy, the city of Milan, to participate in the 25th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Mammadyarov will deliver speech and hold bilateral meetings during this meeting.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will have a meeting with the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) in Milan on December 5, 2018.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk will also attend the meeting.

At the meeting the negotiation process on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz