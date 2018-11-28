By Narmina Mammadova

The third Intellectual Game Championship is underway in seventy regions and districts of Azerbaijan.

The championship is organized by IRELI Public Union with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, Trend Life reported.

The project is dedicated to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The qualifying round in two stages with the participation of 1,500 young people takes place in 11 regions of the country in four intellectual games - "Xəmsə" (Khamsa), "Nə? Harada? Nə zaman?" (What? Where? When?), "Axtar-tap" (Search and find), "Vətəni Tanı"(Know your country). Each region is represented by a team of 18 participants. The finalists will be determined in 11 regional tours in the regions - Sumqayit, Guba, Terter, Ismayilli, Shamkir, Sheki, Mingachevir, Sabirabad, Lankaran and Nakhchivan. The final will be held in Baku.

The next regional tours have traveled to the Shirvan and Sheki-Zagatala economic zones with the participation of representatives from Ismayilli, Agsu, Sheki, Oguz, Zagatala, Balaken and Gabala. The winners were defined as follows: “Vətəni tanı” (Know your country), “Xəmsə” (Khamsa), “Axtar-tap” (Search and find), “Nə? Harada? Nə zaman?” (What? Where? When?) - Ismayilli, “Xəmsə” (Khamsa), “Vətəni tanı” (Know your country) - Balaken, “Axtar-tap” (Search and find), “Nə? Harada? Nə zaman?” (What? Where? When?) - Oguz.

The main goal of the project, implemented within the state program "Azerbaijani youth in 2017-2021", is to develop the intellectual movement in the country, assist youth education, reveal and train the talented young people for participation in international games.

Earlier, representatives of the following districts and regions preceeded to the final: Sabail, Khatai, Sabunchi and Khazar districts of Baku, as well as Shabran, Khachmaz, Guba, Agdam, Terter, Sumqayit, Absheron, Mingachevir, Tovuz, Ganja, Ujar regions.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz