By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan is one of the home countries to mud volcanoes. There are over 350 mud volcanoes in Azerbaijan, both onshore and offshore.

The forecast for the eruption of new mud volcanoes in Azerbaijan has been proved. There are already two volcano eruptions, and 4 erruptions are expected to occur at the end of this year and in 2019.

This was stated by the head of the mud volcanism department of the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of ANAS, Doctor of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Adil Aliyev in an interview with Trend.

He noted that in October it was predicted that there would be an eruption of Bozdag Gobu in the Absheron peninsula, Bahar in Alat settlement, Shekikhan, Nardaranakhtarma, Ayazakhtarma and Shikzarli volcanoes in Gobustan.

He added that volcano eruptions in Azerbaijan intensified in 2017. Only seven volcanos erupted in Absheron peninsula and Shamakhi-Gobustan region in the first half of last year.

Aliyev said that 19 volcanic eruptions were registered in Azerbaijan in the past two years.

He went on to add that every year 3-5 volcano eruptions with different intensity occur. However, as the seismic activity increases, the number of eruptions increases: 10 eruptions in 1970, 12 eruptions in 1986, 11 eruptions in 1989, 16 eruption in 2001 and 11 eruption in 2018.

He underlined that it is not an easy task to predict volcanic eruptions like earthquakes. However, paroxysmal predictions can be made taking into consideration the previous eruptions.

There are 1,400-1,500 mud volcanoes on Earth. Mud volcanoes appeared on the territory of the present Azerbaijan Republic 25 million years ago.

The activity of mud volcanoes is closely linked to the seismicity of the Azerbaijani territory. Mud volcanoes are one of the key points for the discovery of oil and gas fields. In the 1920s, a prominent researcher, Professor D.V. Golubyatnikov called the mud volcano “free exploration well”. Geologists consider that mud volcanoes are formed as a result of extreme pressure of hydrocarbon gases accumulated in oil fields.

Volcanic water is widely used in the treatment of a number of diseases - nervous system, skin diseases, radiculitis, urology, gynecology and etc. Clays of mud volcanoes are considered to be minerals. Fluid of mud volcanoes is used as raw materials in chemical and construction industry, as well as in pharmacology.

Mud volcanoes are located far from populated areas. Most of these territories are under protection, and it is strictly forbidden for people to enter there without special permission. These bans have several reasons. Firstly, in this way the territory of the volcanoes is protected from possible contamination by people, secondly, possible attempts to carry away the mud from the territory of the reserve are prevented (this mud can be used during construction). And finally, the main reason is that each eruption of a volcano poses threat to the human life. Volcanic eruptions have occurred on the territory of Azerbaijan many times. The first eruption of the volcano occurred in 1828. Lokbatan volcano, located 15 km from the capital, has erupted 17 times since then.

