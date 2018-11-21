By Trend

The next trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia will be held in 2019 in Turkey, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remarks in Baku on Nov. 21 at a press conference held after his meeting with Chief of the General Staff of Turkey, Army General Yasar Guler and Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia.

The minister added that the date of the meeting will be clarified after the invitation of the Turkish side.

Developing cooperation in a trilateral format, regional stability, ensuring the security of projects being implemented in the region, and a number of other issues were discussed at the Nov. 21 meeting.

“The meeting testifies that the cooperation of the three fraternal countries is at a strategic level,” he said. “The meeting was aimed at ensuring the security of strategic, economic projects being implemented in the region, as well as rendering support for the peace and stability in the region.”

"The high level of cooperation of the countries' armies in a trilateral format was confirmed at the meeting,” he added. “The cooperation in the military, military-medical and other spheres is planned to be further strengthened.”

"Presently, tripartite command and staff exercises are being held in Turkey,” Hasanov said. “The military personnel of the three countries have been involved in the exercises since 2018."

