By Trend

The European Parliament Member Eleni Theocharous has exchanged European values ​​for extremism and separatism, head of SES Media Holding, political expert Bahruz Guliyev told Trend Nov. 14.

He said the Azerbaijani public knows Theocharous very well.

"The member of the European Parliament from Cyprus, known to many people for her unlawful visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, for being included to Azerbaijan's list of undesirable persons and for a criminal case against her under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, has made a hype again," the expert noted.

"This time, Theocharous, because of her speech full of extremism and hatred, and threatening the Albanian constitution, security and order in that country, was declared an undesirable person by the joint decision of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Albania, he said.

“The extremist, nationalist speech of the MEP containing territorial claims against the southern lands of Albania was regarded by Albania as an attempt to violate its territorial integrity and constitution, and a decision was made - of course, this decision of Albania is not surprising,” Guliyev said.

Guliyev added that Theocharous can get the “status” of the first member of the European Parliament placed on an international wanted list based on appeals from a number of countries.

“It is also worth adding that Eleni Theocharous has close ties with Kaspar Karampetyan, who is involved in diamond trading. It is clear that Theocharous has exchanged the European values for extremism and separatism, and the philosophy of her political activities is to spread extremism on the European continent," the expert added.

