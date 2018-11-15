By Trend

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov as Azerbaijan’s plenipotentiary representative in the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked to resolve issues arising from the order.

Also the order instructs the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to send notifications to the Caspian countries that Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov has been named Azerbaijan’s plenipotentiary representative in the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea.

On August 12, 2018, the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was signed and the Communiqué of the Fifth Caspian Summit was adopted in Aktau.

According to these documents, a decision was made to create a mechanism for regular five-sided consultations of plenipotentiaries of the Caspian countries. Thus, under this decision, foreign ministers of the Caspian countries created the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea.

