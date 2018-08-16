Czech companies in a close cooperation with the Czech Embassy are reconstructing the school in Azerbaijan.

Unique project called Energy Efficient School, which is being implemented by the Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan together with selected Czech private companies for more than two years, has come to its final stage.

"We are proud to announce that starting from August 14, we begin the reconstruction works on the elementary school in the village of Karavalli. The reconstruction will be carried out using the state-of-the-art energy saving materials and technologies, which are supplied free of charge by the consortium of 13 Czech private companies," the message said.

The aim of the Energy Efficient School project itself is twofold.

"First, we hope that it will play an important role in rising awareness about the efficient use of energy among the Azerbaijani youths. Second, the reconstructed school itself will offer unparalleled opportunity for the Czech companies to find new customers and business partners for their products in Azerbaijan. Needless to say that it would be impossible to deliver such ambitious project without generous support of many Azerbaijan institutions, mainly the Ministry of Education," the Embassy reported.

The project itself is bringing together into a close partnership Czech manufacturers, expert Czech construction supervision represented by Martin Benda and local construction companies, which in turn constitutes the opportunity for all the parties to move their cooperation further, even beyond the educational segment. In order to facilitate such cooperation in future, the state-owned Czech Export Bank declared its readiness to support similar projects in Azerbaijan.

Reconstruction of Karavalli school will include:

 Project documentation by NIMBUS Architects s.r.o.

 Completely new roof by: SATJAM s.r.o.

 Air-conditioning and ventilation system by ABCLIMA s.r.o.

 Construction of a new toilet by SIKO a.s. / DZ Dražice – strojírna s.r.o.

 Water and waste water treatment system by EKOMONITOR s.r.o. / QZP s.r.o.

 Central heating system by MOTT MCDONALD CZ s.r.o. / KORADO a.s.

 Gas boiler for central heating system by THERMONA s.r.o.

 New lighting system by TREVOS a.s.

 Sewage system by OSTENDORF – OSMA s.r.o.

 Transportation of all the materials from the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan by EGT EXPRESS CZ s.r.o.

Village Karavalli (Qaravəlli) is situated in Shamakha region in the near proximity of Shamakha – Ismaiylli main road, about 100 km from Baku. The building in question is being used primarily by the youngest children from the first till fourth classes. The reconstruction itself is planned to take a month and all the works should be finished on 14th September so the children could enjoy their new school right from the start of the school year. The time and date of the official unveiling ceremony will be announced later.

