By Naila Huseynli

From today, new state duties on registration of IMEI codes of mobile devices come into force.

At present, preventive works are carried out to update the system and work in this direction will be completed during the day, the interlocutor of the agency reported.

“After the technical update of the system, the user information on the new went, as well as all the related information will be made public on both the imei.az page and e-GovPay self-service terminals, through which the registration of IMEI codes of mobile devices is also available. In addition, you can also get detailed information about new state fees through postal offices,” the source said.

We are talking about the use of a differentiated method of registration, which involves the classification of duties on mobile phones of high, medium and low price segment. This will allow to determine a fixed fee for mobile phones, depending on their cost and model. For instance, the fee for expensive iPhone models will differ from the fee for phones of a cheaper price segment.

For example, registration of mobile devices with a market value of up to $100, which do not have access to the Internet, photo and video functions, will cost 20 manats ($11.75).

For other mobile devices, the cost of registration will be 30 manats ($17.62) (at a mobile device market price to $100), 50 manats ($29.37) ($ 101 to $ 200), 60 manats ($35.24) ($ 201 to $ 400), 70 manats ($41.12) ($ 401 to $ 700) 100 manats ($58.74) (from $701 to $1,000), 150 manats ($88.11) (from $1,001 and above).

Registration of devices, brand, model and market value of which at the time of registration were not listed in the official website of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, is subject to a state duty of 20 manats ($11.75).

Earlier, the cost of registering IMEI codes of mobile devices, regardless of their market price for personal use, was 5 manats ($2.94), for commercial sale 1.6 manats ($0.94).

The registration system began operating in Azerbaijan from May 1, 2013. Registration is carried out within 24 hours from the date of application.

Mobile devices imported to the country for private use (in the networks of mobile operators in Azerbaijan) must be registered within 30 days.

Registration of mobile devices is available on the site imei.az, in the service centers “Şəbəkə”, in the payment terminals eGovPay and on the smartpay.az page.