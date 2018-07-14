By Trend

Turkey will oppose any danger that may threaten Azerbaijan, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said July 13.

The ambassador noted that he is worried about the events in Ganja, adding that in the fight against terrorism, Turkey will be with Azerbaijan until the end.

Turkey hopes that those who committed the crime will be punished, and the country will render the necessary assistance for this, he said.

In conclusion, the ambassador added that Turkey is interested in strengthening of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and will render the necessary assistance for this.

A group of people of radical religious orientation, who tried to disrupt public order in Ganja, attacked police officers on July 10. Two police officers, Deputy Head of the Main Police Department of Ganja city Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev, as well as Deputy Head of the Police Department of the Nizami district of Ganja city Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov were killed in the attacks.

As a result of the operative search activities carried out by Azerbaijan’s law enforcement officers, Farruh Gasimov was arrested and handed over to the investigators, while Rashad Boyukkishiyev was eliminated July 13 as he showed armed resistance to police officers.