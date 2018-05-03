Trend:

Trend News Agency is the bridge of reliable information that connects Azerbaijan with the world, political analyst and international relations expert at the Milwaukee-based Marquette University Peter Tase told Trend.

“Trend is one of the very best news agencies in the Caucasus, providing accurate, timely, strategic information about Central Asian countries, Turkey, Europe and beyond. Over the years Trend has forged a great alliance with the public at large and regional governments, thanks to its leadership in providing reliable information, effective international relations prognosis and a timely analysis of various geopolitical, economic, trade deals and partnerships that are taking place among governments in the Caucasus and Europe,” he said.

Tase pointed out that Trend is a news agency that publishes on Azerbaijan in various languages, this is critical and fundamental knowing that Azerbaijan continues to be discriminated by some of the largest global news agencies (heavily sponsored by Armenian Diaspora groups); Baku has been a victim of fake news and misleading propaganda that is spread from the Wilson Quarterly publication to The Guardian Newspaper and the Huffington Post.

“Trend gives a special emphasis to economic, financial and trade analysis and reporting, pays tremendous attention to the strategic partnership between Turkey and Azerbaijan,” he noted.

The US expert pointed out that the use of English language on all publications of Trend News Agency is articulate, lucid, vibrant and extremely accurate.

“Trend News Agency is highly practical to international audiences and readership for the following reasons: publication of oil and gas regional reports; permanent coverage of relations among Central Asian countries; energy reporting and exports of Iran; helpful information on the strategic partnership between Turkey and Azerbaijan; publications on bilateral partnership between Azerbaijan and United States of America,” added Tase.

