30 April 2018 15:08 (UTC+04:00)
Trend:
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev fulfilled the dream of a little boy, who tearfully asked to meet with the head of state.
A video of a mentioned boy was spread on social networks online, who was asking to see the president.
His dream came true at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and members of their family met with the boy and posed for photo together with the happy child.
