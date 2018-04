By Trend

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on April 21 on the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The members of the Cabinet of Ministers are as follows:

1.1. First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov;

1.2. Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov;

1.3. Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov;

1.4. Deputy Prime Minister Hacibala Abutalibov;

1.5. Minister of Internal Affairs Ramil Usubov;

1.6. Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov;

1.7. Justice Minister Fikret Mammadov;

1.8. Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev;

1.9. Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov;

1.10. Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov;

1.11. Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev;

1.12. Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov;

1.13. Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov;

1.14. Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov;

1.15. Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade;

1.16. Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov;

1.17. Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Samir Nuriyev

1.18. Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev;

1.19. Chief of State Border Service Elchin Guliyev;

1.20. Head of State Security Service Madat Guliyev;

1.21. Head of Foreign Intelligence Service Orkhan Sultanov

This order enters into force from the date of signing.

