Changeable cloudy and mostly dry is expected in Baku on April 18.

Weak fog is predicted in some places. South-west wind will blow in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +6-8˚C at night, +13-18˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +6-8˚C at night, +16-18˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 769 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 65-75% at night, 45-50% in the afternoon.

Short rain is predicted in some mountainous areas in the first half of a day. It will be foggy in some places.

South-west wind will blow. The temperature will be +5-10˚C at night, +19-24˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +8-13˚C.

In the background of the atmospheric pressure on the Absheron peninsula on April 18-19, strong gilavar wind can cause anxiety for meteorological people.

