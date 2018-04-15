By Trend

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has today summed up the presidential election held on April 11.

Under the requirements of the Electoral Code, CEC has made a decision on submitting a protocol on the results of the election along with other relevant documents to the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the election results, the incumbent president and Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev garnered 86.02 percent of votes.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Social Democratic Party Araz Alizada has garnered 1.38 percent of votes, Chairman of Modern Musavat Party Hafiz Hajiyev - 1.52 percent, Chairman of the Popular Front Party of Whole Azerbaijan Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 3.02 percent, Chairman of National Revival Movement Party Faraj Guliyev - 1.17 percent, Chairman of Azerbaijan Democratic Party Sardar Jalaloglu - 3.03 percent, Razi Nurullayev, nominated by Frontists Initiative Group - 0.74 percent, self-nominee Zahid Oruj - 3.12 percent.



Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11.



Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.



On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.



Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).



The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

