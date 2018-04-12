By Trend

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev phoned President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 12.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated President Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential election, and wished him success in his presidential activities towards ensuring the development of Azerbaijan and well-being of its people.

President Aliyev thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed confidence that the friendly relations between the two countries will continue to develop.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz