By Trend

The world-famous and one of the world’s biggest news agencies, Associated Press (AP), has devoted an article to the presidential election held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

The article says that the residents of Azerbaijan are likely to vote for the incumbent President Ilham Aliyev in the election.

“Opinion surveys have put support for the incumbent at over 80 percent,” says the article.

Ilham Aliyev, who leads Azerbaijan since 2003, has cast himself as a custodian of stability, according to the article.

Ilham Aliyev has allied Azerbaijan with the West, helping to protect its energy and security interests, says the article.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.