By Trend:

Voting process at the presidential election in Azerbaijan ended at 19:00 (GMT +4).

Eight candidates were registered for the presidential election.

A total of 5,314,365 people have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies were operating in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, it was possible to observe the voting process online from the website of the CEC.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.