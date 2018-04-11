By Trend

The presidential election is being held in a favorable atmosphere in Azerbaijan, a member of the observation mission of the Ukrainian parliament, Maxim Kuryachiy, told Trend April 11.

“The presidential election in Azerbaijan is being held in a favorable atmosphere, in peace and with an optimistic mood of voters. There is a clear increase in citizens’ activity and a great desire to take part in the election. There have been no violations so far. I hope that the voting process will continue in the same rhythm,” he said.

The Ukrainian MP especially emphasized the conditions created for people with disabilities at polling stations.

“All conditions have been created for them at the polling stations, including the ballots with Braille alphabet. Moreover, I want to separately note the presence of video cameras and all kinds of modern technical equipment. This is a very significant factor for conducting transparent elections. I hope that the voting process will be held in normal mode, and we will sum up its results after the closure of the polling stations and announce the results of the voting at the briefing,” Kuryachiy added.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

---

